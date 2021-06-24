JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (LON:JGGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $435.00

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (LON:JGGI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 435 ($5.68) and last traded at GBX 434 ($5.67), with a volume of 112285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 435 ($5.68).

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market cap of £653.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 425.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 3.29 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

