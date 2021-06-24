JulSwap (JULD) Price Tops $0.0315 on Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $14.54 million and $514,657.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 461,744,651 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

