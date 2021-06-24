Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.14 and last traded at $30.07. 157,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,573,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 3.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 685.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,169,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,193,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,166,000. 24.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

