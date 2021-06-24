Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 153.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.05% of Juniper Networks worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $61,370.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at $169,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,563 shares of company stock worth $4,745,626 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.70.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

