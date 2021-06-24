Jupiter (JUP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.13 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jupiter has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00047079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00100740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00163087 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003131 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,820.89 or 1.00070058 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.