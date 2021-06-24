JUST (JST) Market Capitalization Hits $108.63 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 24th. JUST has a total market cap of $108.63 million and $86.83 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0481 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00047551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00102919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00165976 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,304.47 or 0.99799219 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

