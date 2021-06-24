JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Hits $29.59 on Top Exchanges

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be bought for $29.59 or 0.00086880 BTC on popular exchanges. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $16.71 million and approximately $29,075.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00047782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00107680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00169003 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,063.72 or 1.00006954 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 564,623 coins. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

