K21 Market Capitalization Tops $4.86 Million (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. K21 has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and $422,864.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, K21 has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One K21 coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00002070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00054665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00021086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.91 or 0.00606398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00039528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00077629 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,189,415 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

