Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62,656 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 6.73% of Kadant worth $144,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after buying an additional 230,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,789,000 after purchasing an additional 44,942 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,012,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KAI opened at $177.26 on Thursday. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $93.17 and a one year high of $189.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,838.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $470,558. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

