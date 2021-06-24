Kadem Sustainable Impact (NASDAQ:KSI) Trading Up 0.3%

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 38,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 22,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

About Kadem Sustainable Impact (NASDAQ:KSI)

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

