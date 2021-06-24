Katalyo Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 30% against the US dollar. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $48,553.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00047017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00108690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00170734 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,203.78 or 0.99674659 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.