Kattana Market Capitalization Tops $8.11 Million (KTN)

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Kattana has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kattana has a market cap of $8.11 million and $200,770.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.21 or 0.00020702 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kattana alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00046979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00101562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00162945 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,793.03 or 0.99960211 BTC.

Kattana Coin Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,507 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Kattana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kattana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kattana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kattana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kattana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.