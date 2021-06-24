Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will report sales of $3.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.32 billion and the highest is $3.45 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $13.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $5,340,876.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,711,514 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.00. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

