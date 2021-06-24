Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 447 ($5.84). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 444 ($5.80), with a volume of 34,300 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Kenmare Resources from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 440.12. The company has a market capitalization of £487.23 million and a PE ratio of 41.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56.

In other Kenmare Resources news, insider Elaine Dorward-King acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 437 ($5.71) per share, for a total transaction of £27,968 ($36,540.37). Also, insider Steven McTiernan acquired 12,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £49,996.32 ($65,320.51).

Kenmare Resources Company Profile (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

