Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Shares Down 14.3%

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF)’s share price dropped 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 16,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 12,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KPDCF shares. Macquarie downgraded Keppel DC REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Keppel DC REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keppel DC REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10.

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

