Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.82. Key Tronic shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 10,252 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Key Tronic in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Key Tronic by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Key Tronic by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Key Tronic by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the period. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

