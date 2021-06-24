KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $14.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.10 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.46.

NYSE PH opened at $295.24 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $170.30 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

