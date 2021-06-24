KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001304 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KeyFi has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $919,226.69 and approximately $9,317.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00103081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00163832 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,820.68 or 0.99657376 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,017,097 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.