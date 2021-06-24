Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to post sales of $218.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $221.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.70 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $219.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $924.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $913.30 million to $939.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.31 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 182.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,816 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,860,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,050 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 105.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,000 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRC opened at $71.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $74.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

