Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE:KMB opened at $130.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.