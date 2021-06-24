Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,046,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,094 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $17,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $218,733,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,654,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860,702 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,364 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,790,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.09 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.