Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 363 ($4.74). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 359.80 ($4.70), with a volume of 5,219,893 shares traded.

KGF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingfisher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 319.50 ($4.17).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 358.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.60 billion and a PE ratio of 12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

In other news, insider Andrew Cosslett purchased 97,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £338,007.40 ($441,608.83).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

