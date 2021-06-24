Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KGSPY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kingspan Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kingspan Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded up $6.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.78. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $101.80.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.