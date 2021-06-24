Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.85.

Kinross Gold stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.94. 1,979,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,966,487. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.01 billion and a PE ratio of 5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.56 and a 12-month high of C$13.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.26.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total transaction of C$125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,044,365.88. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$1,660,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,633,470. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 237,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,843.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

