KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.45.

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $59.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 195,224 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.1% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 206,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,065,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 108,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,771,000 after buying an additional 53,361 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

