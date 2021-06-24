KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,719 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.26% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KREF opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 420.22, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.73. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. Analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KREF. Raymond James lifted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

