KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Analysts forecast that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $1.90 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $6.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $8.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,045,079,000 after buying an additional 122,570 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,123,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,493,000 after buying an additional 100,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,360,000 after purchasing an additional 95,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $310.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.44. KLA has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

