Klimatas Price Tops $0.0106 on Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $7,656.99 and $29.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 49.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

