Knekted (KNT) Market Capitalization Tops $140,982.66

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 45.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Knekted coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Knekted has a total market capitalization of $140,982.66 and approximately $27.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Knekted has traded up 49.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Knekted Coin Profile

Knekted is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . The official website for Knekted is knekted.net . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Knekted Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

