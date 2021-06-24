Koninklijke KPN’s (KKPNY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KKPNY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.16. 84,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,417. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

