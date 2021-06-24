Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €45.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €45.00 ($52.94) price target from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PHIA. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €51.52 ($60.61).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.