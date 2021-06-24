Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 166,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 58,662 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 229,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,744,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,489,000 after buying an additional 110,904 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.59. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $397,229.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,874. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

