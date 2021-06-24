Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $125.66

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $125.66 and last traded at $124.29, with a volume of 7270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 575.41 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.10.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

