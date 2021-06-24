Kraton (NYSE:KRA) & PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Critical Analysis

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) and Kraton (NYSE:KRA) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and Kraton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -14.59% -5.67% Kraton -25.46% 6.17% 1.84%

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and Kraton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A Kraton $1.56 billion 0.67 -$225.60 million $1.29 25.25

PureCycle Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kraton.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.3% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Kraton shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Kraton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PureCycle Technologies and Kraton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kraton 0 0 1 0 3.00

PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $34.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.27%. Kraton has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.42%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than Kraton.

Summary

Kraton beats PureCycle Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings. The Chemical segment provides pine-based specialty products that include rosin-based tackifiers for packaging and pressure-sensitive adhesive applications; terpene-based tackifiers for bookbinding, hygiene, and pressure-sensitive adhesive applications; alpha-methyl-styrene (AMS) resins for bookbinding and pressure-sensitive adhesive applications; and hot melt polyamides for flexible packaging, industrial, and road making applications. This segment also provides tall oil fatty acids; tall oil rosin; distilled tall oil; tall oil pitch; and rosin-based binders for the thermoplastic pavement marking submarket, as well as produces insoluble maleic-based tackifiers. In addition, this segment offers terpene-based tread enhancement resins and AMS-based tread enhancement additives; and dimer acids and terpene fractions for fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, mining fluids, coatings, metalworking fluids, and lubricants. It sells its products through various channels, including direct sales force, marketing representatives, and distributors under the Kraton brand. The company was formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc. and changed its name to Kraton Corporation in September 2016. Kraton Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

