Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Trading Up 4.7%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.97. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 212,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KRON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jakob Loven sold 63,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $1,730,338.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 158,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $2,987,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,729,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 58.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,999,000 after acquiring an additional 392,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

