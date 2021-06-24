Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.99 and last traded at $59.85. Approximately 44,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 861,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other news, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,700. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,882,000 after acquiring an additional 306,400 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,164,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,403,000 after buying an additional 174,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,751,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,995,000 after buying an additional 1,218,800 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,639,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after buying an additional 394,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,064,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,296,000 after buying an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.