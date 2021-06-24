Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 861,488 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.58% of Ladder Capital worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 26,038 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 598,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 130,488 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 164,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Ladder Capital by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

LADR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 129.93, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $47,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,857. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,964.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,121 shares of company stock worth $954,500. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

