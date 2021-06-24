Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,607 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.80% of Lakeland Financial worth $48,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.31. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

