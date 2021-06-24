Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 167,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 554,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $219,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,915,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX opened at $624.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $626.53. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.86.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.