Lamden Tops 24 Hour Volume of $46,562.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $46,562.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011265 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000574 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

