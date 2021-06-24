Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Position Increased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 3.29% of Lancaster Colony worth $158,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LANC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 825.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $191.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.65. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $146.74 and a 52 week high of $198.46.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.