Landbox One Day Trading Volume Tops $204,042.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $204,042.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Landbox has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00046727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00100394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00162868 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003107 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,651.36 or 1.00054088 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.