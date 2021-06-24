Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.56% of Landstar System worth $98,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,537,000 after purchasing an additional 362,928 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,026,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 280,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,781,000 after purchasing an additional 136,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $157.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.17 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

Several analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.