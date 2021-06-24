Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 746,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 6,210,755 shares.The stock last traded at $51.76 and had previously closed at $53.37.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.54.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $242,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,131,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,013 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,977 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $109,827,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $81,973,000. 38.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.