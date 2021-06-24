Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.88. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$43.84, with a volume of 103,995 shares traded.

LB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CSFB raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 11.95.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

