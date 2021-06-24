Lcnb Corp Sells 200 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lcnb Corp cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

TSLA traded up $28.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $685.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,425,346. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $639.62. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.43 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $660.16 billion, a PE ratio of 656.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,836,763 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

