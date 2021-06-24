Lead Wallet Hits Market Cap of $1.45 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $165,519.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00046121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00098424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00161507 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003004 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,012.55 or 1.00250034 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

