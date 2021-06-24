Lead Wallet (LEAD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $160,713.00

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $1.34 million and $160,713.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00047782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00107680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00169003 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,063.72 or 1.00006954 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.