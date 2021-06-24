Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $172.26

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 172.26 ($2.25) and traded as high as GBX 183.50 ($2.40). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 182.90 ($2.39), with a volume of 2,143,050 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have recently commented on LTG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.
The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 172.26.
About Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)
Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.
