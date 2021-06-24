Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,101 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Lennar worth $47,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,978,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.21. 43,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,881. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $57.13 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

